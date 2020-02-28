Syria regime attacks Turkish soldiers in Idlib

Syrian Regime attack has killed 33 Turkish soldiers in Idlib Province. In the aftermath of that strike, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency meeting with officials in Ankara. Turkey has retaliated against Regime positions in Syria. NATO has condemned the attack and the UN's Secretary General is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria. #Syria #AssadRegime #Russia