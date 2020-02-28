Turkey says responded in kind to attack in Idlib

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the start of a military operation to stop a Syrian regime offensive in the northern province of Idlib. It comes as regime troops, backed by Russian forces, killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in an attack on Thursday. It's part of the latest fighting in the last-rebel held stronghold in Syria. According to the UN, regime forces have killed more than 300 people since December and caused nearly a million people to flee their homes. Shoaib Hasan explains why Turkey has decided to launch the operation. #Idlib #Syria #Russia