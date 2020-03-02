WORLD
Crisis in Idlib: What Happens Next?
Syrian air strikes in Idlib killed 33 Turkish soldiers in the deadliest day for Turkey since it entered the Syrian war in 2016. In response, Ankara hit 200 regime targets. Idlib is the last rebel controlled area in Syria and the Russian-backed Assad regime is desperate to reclaim it, but opposition forces supported by Turkey have been clinging on to the northwestern province. The fighting has created a catastrophic humanitarian crisis forcing millions to flee. But after this latest attack senior Turkish officials say they'll no longer stop refugees from reaching Europe. So, could the dramatic escalation lead to a stand-off between Ankara and Moscow? Guests: Talip Kucukcan Senior Fellow at TRT World Research Centre Yaser Tabbara Senior Fellow at the Omran Centre for Strategic Studies Yusuf Alabarda Defence and Security Analyst Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University
March 2, 2020
