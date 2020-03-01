WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey launches its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib against Assad forces
Turkey's Operation Spring Shield began with the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers by the Syrian regime on Friday in Idlib. Turkey has retaliated and targeted crucial regime facilities. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the regime time till 21G on Saturday for the regime to pull out of Idlib. But that did not happen. As a response Turkey has continued with its operations there to clear out regime forces. Since December, according to the UN, they've killed more than 300 people since then and caused nearly a million people to flee their homes. Shoaib Hassan has more. #TurkeyIdlib #SyrianCivilians #WarCrimes
Turkey launches its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib against Assad forces
March 1, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us