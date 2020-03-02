March 2, 2020
More boats carrying refugees reach Greek island of Lesbos
On the Greek island of Lesvos, tensions are rising. Within a two-hour time frame on Sunday, hundreds of migrants arrived on the beach - stretching aid agency resources to the limit, and angering some locals, even though the new arrivals say they don't intend to stay in Greece - and want to keep moving further into Europe. Melinda Nucifora reports.
