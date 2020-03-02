WORLD
1 MIN READ
Should Greece Accept More Refugees?
Turkey announced it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe after a Syrian regime air strike killed 34 Turkish soldiers in Idlib. Drone footage showed long lines of men, women and children walking towards Turkey's border with Greece, but days later they were met by baton-wielding riot police, tear gas and water cannon. Turkey says it had no choice but to ease its border restrictions. So, have refugees become pawns in in a political tussle? And what responsibility does Greece have to take in refugees? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Analyst at the Security Department of the SETA Foundation Yiannis Baboulias Journalist and Writer Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and Journalist Matt Saltmarsh UNHCR Spokesman
Should Greece Accept More Refugees?
March 2, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us