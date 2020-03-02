BIZTECH
Fishing rights in focus as UK-EU trade talks begin | Money Talks
Talks between the UK and the European Union on their future relationship have started in Brussels this week. Fishing will be one of the most contentious issues. The British want to take back control of its waters which under current EU rules allow boats from European countries a large share of the fish. EU officials have warned continued access will be a pre-condition for successful trade talks. Simon McGregor-Wood has been to one of the biggest fishing ports in the UK to find out more. For more, let's go to Rajneesh Narula in London. He's a professor on international business regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #FishingRights #PostBrexit #EUnegotiations
March 2, 2020
