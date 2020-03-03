March 3, 2020
Super Tuesday: The biggest day of the primary campaign
In the US, candidates vying to be the Democratic party's presidential nominee are preparing for the most important night of the campaign so far - Super Tuesday. Voters in 14 states will choose who they want to take on Donald Trump in November's election. But what makes Super Tuesday so important? Here's our North America Correspondent Jon Brain #SuperTuesday #USElection2020 #Democrats
