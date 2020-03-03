March 3, 2020
Afghan girl at Turkey-Greece border talks about separation from mother
This 10-year-old Afghan girl hopes to cross the border into Greece and reunite with her mother. Thousands of refugees, mostly women and children, are stuck at the buffer zone between Turkey and Greece, as Greek authorities tighten security following Ankara's decision to no longer prevent refugees from going to Europe. #AfghanRefugees #Greece #Turkey
