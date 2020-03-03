Tens of thousands at Greek border, trying to reach Europe

Water canon, gas canisters and more frequent sea patrols; these are some of the measures that Greece is undertaking to tackle the influx of migrants and refugees at its border with Turkey. Diplomatically, Greek politicians are also pushing the EU for greater solidarity as Mehmet Solmaz reports. #GreeceRefugees #TurkeyGreeceBorder #RefugeeCrisis