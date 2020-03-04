WORLD
Did a Pogrom Take Place in New Delhi?
International pressure on India grows in the wake of New Delhi’s deadliest clashes in decades. The UN plans to intervene over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, after dozens are killed in mob violence. We look at the fallout from the Indian capital’s religious riots. Guests: Gopal Krishna Agarwal BJP National Spokesman Ashutosh Former Spokesman for India's Aam Aadmi Party Dibyesh Anand Author of 'Hindu Nationalism in India and the Politics of Fear'
March 4, 2020
