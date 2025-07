2010: The year Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange shook the world

It may have been founded in 2006 but it was 2010 when Wikileaks first came to the worlds attention in a big way. The 'collateral murder video' the 'Afghan war diary', the 'Iraq war log' and finally 'cablegate' thrust the fledgling website, and it's founder Julian Assange, into the global