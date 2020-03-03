US cuts interest rate citing risks from coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

Global markets got a major boost on Tuesday after the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to mitigate the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Other central banks have also pledged action. But some analysts say lowering interest rates may not be enough to combat the impact of the disease. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to Matt Maley from Newton in Massachusetts. He's the Managing Director and Equity Strategist at Miller Tabak. #GlobalMarkets #Coronavirus #USfed