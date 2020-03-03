South Korean economy hit by factory closures, dip in tourism | Money Talks

South Korea has more than 4-thousand coronavirus cases and at least 26 deaths. It's scrambling to stop the outbreak, which has closed down businesses, reduced exports and hurt consumer spending. As Joseph Kim reports, South Korea is running out of time before the virus not only affects the health of the country but the health of the economy as well. #SouthKorea #FactoryClosures #Coronavirus