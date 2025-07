Estimated 1.5M displaced Syrians living in the country

Lebanon, like Turkey, has had to deal with a huge wave of refugees that fled the neighbouring conflict in Syria. There is now an estimated 1point 5 million displaced Syrians living in the country. Owen Holdaway reports on how one town and family in the north is coping with this humanitarian crisis. #SyrianRefugees #Idlib #WarinSyria