WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Israeli PM Netanyahu Annex the West Bank?
Just days before Israel's election, embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the construction of thousands of new settlements in Occupied East Jerusalem. It followed an earlier promise he made to begin annexing territory in the West Bank immediately after the election. The move that’s been described by one Israeli NGO as ‘state suicide’ would effectively give Israel dominion over a third of the West Bank and all but eliminate the possibility of a sovereign Palestine. So, will Netanyahu fulfill his promises? Guests: Jeff Halper Director of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of Arab American Institute Ariel Bulshtein Attorney and Special Adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Will Israeli PM Netanyahu Annex the West Bank?
March 6, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us