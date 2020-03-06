Will Israeli PM Netanyahu Annex the West Bank?

Just days before Israel's election, embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the construction of thousands of new settlements in Occupied East Jerusalem. It followed an earlier promise he made to begin annexing territory in the West Bank immediately after the election. The move that’s been described by one Israeli NGO as ‘state suicide’ would effectively give Israel dominion over a third of the West Bank and all but eliminate the possibility of a sovereign Palestine. So, will Netanyahu fulfill his promises? Guests: Jeff Halper Director of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of Arab American Institute Ariel Bulshtein Attorney and Special Adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu