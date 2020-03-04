EU reveals plan to go carbon neutral by 2050 | | Money Talks

The European Commission's unveiled a trillion dollar 'Green Deal' to make the EU carbon neutral by 2050. The commission's president Ursula von der Leyen says the draft agreement is 'Europe's man on the moon moment'. She says it will phase out the worst polluting industries and technologies, and bring net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. #GreenDeal #EUCommission #CarbonNeutral