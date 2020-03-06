Idlib Crisis: Turkey-Russia Relations

Turkey and Russia back rival sides in the Syrian war. Ankara supports the opposition, while Moscow has propped up the Assad regime. In the past week, the two sides have come the closest yet to direct conflict. A Syrian regime air strike in the Idlib de-escalation zone last Thursday killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers. Turkey responded with Operation Spring Shield, and has neutralised more than 3,000 regime soldiers. Presidents Erdogan and Putin sat down for urgent talks in Moscow. So, can they reach a ceasefire in Idlib? Guests: Emre Ersen Professor of International Relations at Marmara University Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin Adviser and Political Commentator Bassam Barabandi Co-founder of Syrian Opposition Group 'People Demand Change' Mark Simakovsky Former Europe/NATO Chief of Staff of US Defense Department