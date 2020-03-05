WORLD
CORONAVIRUS: Safe to Travel? We speak to the experts
So many people have cancelled their travel plans, business trips and holidays in fear of the coronavirus COVID-19. Every stage of a journey seems to pose a risk; the crowded airports with people from all over the world, tightly packed airplanes, hotels in lock-down, cruise-ships too. People are even worried about commuting to work, God forbid someone starts sneezing! But are we right to be worried, or can we still travel safely IF we take precautions? Get the very latest on the spread of the virus here; https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
