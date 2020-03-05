BIZTECH
Aviation is responsible for about 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions every year. That number is set to rise as more people take to the skies. In an effort to curb carbon emissions, many people are answering the global call to forego air travel. They're following the high-profile examples of Greta Thunberg, who took a two-week boat journey to attend a climate summit, and the band Coldplay, which has vowed not to tour until they can do it sustainably. Our US correspondent Jagruti Dave spoke to one American who's taken the pledge to stop flying. #AirTravel #CarbonEmissions #ClimateCrisis
March 5, 2020
