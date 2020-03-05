BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
OPEC members to cut production by 1.5M barrels per day | Money Talks
The world's largest oil exporters are slashing output to prop-up prices. The coronavirus outbreak has slowed economic activity, driving oil prices down by more than 20 percent since the start of this year. And some analysts say even OPEC's pledge to cut supply may not be enough to fuel a rally in the price of crude. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to the president of energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting, Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. #OilPrices #OPEC #BrentCrude
OPEC members to cut production by 1.5M barrels per day | Money Talks
March 5, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us