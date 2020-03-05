OPEC members to cut production by 1.5M barrels per day | Money Talks

The world's largest oil exporters are slashing output to prop-up prices. The coronavirus outbreak has slowed economic activity, driving oil prices down by more than 20 percent since the start of this year. And some analysts say even OPEC's pledge to cut supply may not be enough to fuel a rally in the price of crude. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, we spoke to the president of energy consulting firm Transversal Consulting, Ellen Wald in Jacksonville, Florida. #OilPrices #OPEC #BrentCrude