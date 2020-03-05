March 5, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Singapore puts robots to work amid coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
In the battle against the coronavirus, robots are emerging as the new soldiers on the front line. Countries are using artificial intelligence to help deliver medicine, disinfect hospitals and track people's movements. But in Singapore, scrubbing robots are the rising stars as Sandy Huang reports. #Singapore #Robots #Coronavirus
Singapore puts robots to work amid coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks
Explore