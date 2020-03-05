Coronavirus hit to airlines could top $100B | Money Talks

Nearly 100,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus across the world. While scientists are searching for a cure to the life-threatening epidemic, governments are also trying to offset its impact on their economies. As the economic cost of the outbreak rises, the aviation industry has reported its first casualty. Liz Maddock reports. For more on the coronavirus' impact on the aviation sector, Fabrizio Poli joined us from Manchester in the UK. He's an aviation analyst and aviation entrepreneur. #Coronavirus #AviationIndustry #Epidemic