March 5, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Afghan girl lost amid violence at the Greek border reunites with family
A 12-year-old refugee girl was separated from her family at the Turkey-Greek border, when her family was captured by Greek security forces, put into separate cars and sent back to Turkey. The little girl has reunited with her father with the help of Turkish police and gendarmerie. #Lostrefugeegirl #TurkeyGreeceborder #migrant
