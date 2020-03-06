Malawi government clamps down on superstitious practices on people with albinism

More than 130-thousand people with albinism in Malawi live in fear of being abducted and killed by those who believe their body parts have special powers. They can be sold on the black market for thousands of dollars. And as Adesewa Josh reports, the government is trying to find ways to clamp down on the superstition. #Albinos #Malawi #Superstitions