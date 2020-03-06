Ceasefire agreed by Turkey, Russia begins in Syria's Idlib

A new ceasefire in Idlib province in northern Syria is in place, but violence has been reported in parts of the country. On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reached the agreement in Moscow after six hours of talks. They met after the Russian-backed regime attacked Turkish forces, who have been trying to protect the civilian population in Idlib. From Moscow, Yusuf Erim has our top story. #ErdoganPutin #RussiaSyria #TurkeySyria