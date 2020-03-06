March 6, 2020
WHO urges countries to do more to contain spread of coronavirus
The World Health Organization says global leaders must not give up trying to contain the coronavirus outbreak. More than 98-thousand people have been infected globally, with the death toll exceeding 33-hundred. The vast majority of cases are in China, followed by South Korea, Italy and Iran. Sarah Morice has more. #WHO #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19
