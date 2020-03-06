EU leaders show solidarity with Greece over migrant crisis

Ankara has long accused the EU of going back on its deal to provide financial aid in return for Turkey's sheltering of millions of Syrian refugees. The agreement in 2016 was meant to keep displaced people away from Europe. Now that it's fallen through, the question remains - will the EU take a more active role in trying to end the war in Syria? Mehmet Solmaz reports from Brussels. #GreeceRefugees #EuropeanUnion #TurkeyGreeceBorder