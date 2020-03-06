WORLD
Idlib Crisis: Will Turkey-Russia Ceasefire Deal Hold?
For the past two weeks, Syria saw an escalation in violence that many feared could lead to a confrontation between Turkey and Russia. But after 6-hours of negotiations in Moscow, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, agreed to a ceasefire that took affect midnight Thursday. The two leaders also agreed to joint patrols on a crucial highway that rebels and the Syrian regime have fought to control. But many past ceasefires have failed, bringing the warring parties back to the starting point. Will this latest deal hold? Dima Moussa Vice President of the Syrian Coalition Ibrahim Olabi Director of Syrian Legal Development Programme Ali Demirdas Political Analyst
March 6, 2020
