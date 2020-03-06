WORLD
Thousands stranded on cruise ship off California
The virus is a global challenge, and over the past week, there have been an increasing number of joint discussions between countries, within regions, and among groups. Apart from the health implications, the virus is affecting public gatherings, sporting events, international travel and the global economy. The British government has moved from a containment phase to delay, in other words, admitting it can't stop the spread, just the rate and speed of infections. While the US government admits it doesn't have enough kits to test everyone, thousands of passengers are stranded on a cruise ship off California. It hasn't been allowed to dock after the discovery one passenger had died and at least 4 others were infected on the ship's previous voyage. Sarah Morice reports #coronavirus #grandprincess #uscoronavirus
Thousands stranded on cruise ship off California
March 6, 2020
