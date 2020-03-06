WORLD
1 MIN READ
Greece: 35,000 refugees pushed back since last week
The Greek government says it's stopped 35 thousand refugees reaching its territory from Turkey in the past week. The EU has expressed support for the Greek authorities, despite what the United Nations says is their excessive use of force. Thousands of refugees are stuck in no man's land at the Greek Pazarkule border crossing - some of them having started hunger strikes to protest the violence they've been subjected to. From the Turkish side of the border, Semir Sejfovic reports. #Greece #GreeceRefugees #TurkeyGreeceBorder
Greece: 35,000 refugees pushed back since last week
March 6, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us