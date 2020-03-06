WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human Rights Watch condemns violence at Greek border
In 2015, the President of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said this: 'We Europeans should remember well that Europe is a continent where nearly everyone has at one time been a refugee. Our common history is marked by millions of Europeans fleeing from religious or political persecution, from war, dictatorship, or oppression”. Over the past week, people seeking help from the EU have been met with force on the border between Greece and Turkey. As Mehmet Solmaz reports, Human Rights Groups have criticised both the Greek government and the EU. #Greekpolice #GreeceRefugees #TurkeyGreeceBorder
March 6, 2020
