Ancient sites provide shelter for Syria's internally displaced people

The UN says nearly one million people have been displaced in Idlib province alone by the regime's ongoing assault since the first of December . But displacement is not a new phenomenon in this nine-year conflict. And now, many of the displaced are seeking sanctuary in ancient sites within the country as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #SyrianWar #IdlibRefugees #InternallyDisplacedPeople