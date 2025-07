#MeToo Movement: Women hail Weinstein conviction, say more needs to be done

Harvey Weinstein, the catalyst for the MeToo movement, has been convicted of rape and was moved to jail on Thursday. While this is a victory for many, there is still more to be done to make workplaces safer for women. Alexi Noelle has this report from New York. #MeToo #HarveyWeinstein #HarassmentAtWorkplace