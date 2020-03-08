March 8, 2020
Gender Equality: Burkina Faso woman breaks stereotypes with her job
For many, international Women's Day means a celebration of the rights they've fought for. But for many African women, it means being able to pay the bills. Adesewa Josh reports on a woman in Burkina Faso who took a job traditionally done by men, and achieved financial independence. #AfricanWomen #BurkinaFaso #Financial Independence
