MH-17 Trial: Four men go on trial in the Netherlands on Monday

On Monday a trial in The Netherlands will begin of four suspects accused in the shooting down of flight MH-17. In 2014 all 298 people onboard the Malaysian jet were killed when it was hit by a missile fired from Russian controlled territory in Ukraine. Three Russians and one Ukrainian tied to Russian backed rebels are accused by the Dutch led investigation team of murder but they will not be in court. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.