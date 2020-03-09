CLIMATE PUSH: Change Behaviour to Change the World?

Eat less meat, take fewer flights, ditch the gas boilers - we’ve been told we all need to make big changes, to fix the climate crisis. But how do you go about changing the behaviour of billions of people? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Climate #Climatechange #Netzero