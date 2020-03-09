Price war drives oil down by more than 20% on Monday | Money Talks

Oil prices suffered their worst drop in 29 years on Monday after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia failed to agree to curb output. The negative sentiments have spilled over into the capital markets, wiping out billions of dollars in investments. And many analysts say, the economic pain is far from over. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ranjith Raja joined us from Dubai. He's the head of Refinitiv's oil and shipping research for the MENA region, Katie Gregory gave us the latest on the US markets. #GlobalMarkets #BrentCrude #Coronavirus