MH17 Trial: Trial of four involved in downing of plane begins

The trial into four men accused of helping to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight flight MH-17 has begun in Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed in the skies over Ukraine six years ago. A Dutch-led investigation has charged 3 Russians and one Ukrainian of being involved and using a Russian-made surface to air missile. Russia has refused to cooperate with the trial and the accused are not in court. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #mh17 #mh17trial #malaysianews