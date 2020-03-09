WORLD
1 MIN READ
MH17 Trial: Trial of four involved in downing of plane begins
The trial into four men accused of helping to shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight flight MH-17 has begun in Amsterdam. All 298 people on board were killed in the skies over Ukraine six years ago. A Dutch-led investigation has charged 3 Russians and one Ukrainian of being involved and using a Russian-made surface to air missile. Russia has refused to cooperate with the trial and the accused are not in court. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #mh17 #mh17trial #malaysianews
MH17 Trial: Trial of four involved in downing of plane begins
March 9, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us