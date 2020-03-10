Coronavirus death toll rises, governments struggle to limit damage

The spread of the coronavirus appears unstoppable. The number of infections and deaths continues to rise and governments across the world are in damage limitation mode. As stock markets crash, quarantine zones are being increased, travel restrictions are being tightened, and public events cancelled. The World Health Organisation says the threat of a pandemic has become very real. 110 countries are affected and 110 thousand people infected. Italy is closing all ski resorts and set to cancel all sporting events. 460 people have died there, more than any country outside China. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #coronaviruslatest #coronavirusnews #covid19