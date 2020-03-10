WORLD
1 MIN READ
Coronavirus death toll rises, governments struggle to limit damage
The spread of the coronavirus appears unstoppable. The number of infections and deaths continues to rise and governments across the world are in damage limitation mode. As stock markets crash, quarantine zones are being increased, travel restrictions are being tightened, and public events cancelled. The World Health Organisation says the threat of a pandemic has become very real. 110 countries are affected and 110 thousand people infected. Italy is closing all ski resorts and set to cancel all sporting events. 460 people have died there, more than any country outside China. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #coronaviruslatest #coronavirusnews #covid19
Coronavirus death toll rises, governments struggle to limit damage
March 10, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us