Roberto Benigni Gambles on Pinocchio

Roberto Benigni became an internationally recognized star thanks to his Oscar-winning film Life is Beautiful. But his popularity vanished with his pet project Pinnochio. It was a hit in Italy but bombed everywhere else. Almost 20 years later, the Italian filmmaker is returning with the same story that cost him his A-list career. Jay Weissberg, Film Critic 02:41 #Pinocchio #RobertoBenigni #MatteoGarrone