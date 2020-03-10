March 10, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
ET-302 Memorial: Ethiopians mourn victims of crash one year on
It's been a year since Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed, killing everyone on board. The accident triggered one of the worse crises in Boeing's history as aviation authorities around the world grounded the Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner. In the absence of any official national mourning, Adesewa Josh tells us how Ethiopians are remembering the victims.
ET-302 Memorial: Ethiopians mourn victims of crash one year on
Explore