Erdogan meets presidents of the EU Commission, EU Council on refugees

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says no European country can ignore the humanitarian tragedy that's happening in Syria. Erdogan paid a visit to Brussels on Monday to meet with EU leaders in the hope of finding a long-term solution to the refugee crisis that's resulted from 9 years of war in Syria. Mehmet Solmaz has this report. #SyrianRefugees #Erdogan #EuropeanUnion