March 10, 2020
Coronavirus puts further strain on Lebanon's healthcare system
The number of cases of coronavirus in Lebanon has surged - with 9 new infections in the last 24 hours - bringing the total number to 41. This recent outbreak coupled with a worsening economy is putting a further strain on the country's already fragile healthcare system. Owen Holdaway reports from Beirut. #CoronavirusOutbreak #LebanonHealthcare #Covid19
