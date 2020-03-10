Traditional Turkish barbers cut into UK market | Money Talks

Britain's male-grooming market is on the rise with the industry valued at around $650 million in 2019. The demand for sharp haircuts and the latest grooming techniques has opened up big opportunities for Turkish barbers with treatments, like ear-flaming, taking the UK by storm, as Natalie Powell reports.