March 10, 2020
BIZTECH
Armory Show sees strong sales despite coronavirus risk |Money Talks
Major global events are being canceled as fears over the coronavirus outbreak are spreading. But that wasn't going to keep the art world away from one of it's biggest fairs of the year. Tens of thousands of people attended the Armory Show in New York, where 183 galleries from 32 countries displayed contemporary artworks. Katie Gregory reports. #ArmoryShow #Art #Coronavirus
