Scientists say Red Sea reefs resilient to temperature change

Climate scientists studying the effect of rising sea temperatures may have made a breakthrough. Warmer water has contributed to the bleaching of once colourful corals at sites such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef for several years. But, now researchers have found one coral eco-system off the coast of Egypt, that’s putting up a fight. Adama Munu has the story. #coralecosystem #temperaturechange #coralreefs