Day one of lockdown begins in Italy

Austria and Slovenia have closed their borders with Italy, just as Rome imposes new travel restrictions on its own citizens. With more than 600 deaths from the coronavirus, over 10 thousand infections, and the northern region's healthcare system in danger of collapse, Italy is the first nation to place itself under a complete quarantine. The number of deaths in Italy has jumped by almost 200 in the past 24 hours. While the number of new cases in China continues to fall, Iran is suffering badly. Since Monday, 54 people have died there, Iran's highest figure over a 24 hour period. Globally, 4000 have died and 113 thousand are infected. In the United States, Google, Amazon and Twitter have asked their employees to work from home. Simon McGregor-Woods has this round-up of the latest developments across the world.