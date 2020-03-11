South Korea is in urgent need of medical staff

South Korea has one of the highest numbers of coronavirus infections outside of China, and it's straining the country's medical system. At the epicenter of the outbreak is the city of Daegu, where a vast majority of cases have been confirmed. Health officials there are struggling to accommodate a surge in new patients. Correspondent Joseph Kim spoke to one of the doctors on the frontlines. #Coronavirus #SouthKorea #MedicalUrgency