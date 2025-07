Israel Elections: Akiva Eldar, Al-Monitor Senior Columnist

Senior columnist at Al-Monitor news website, Akiva Eldar talks to TRT World about Israeli President Reuven Rivlin calling on Likud, Blue and White to compromise on unity aimed at ending the political stalemate that has stretched on for more than 15 months. #ReuvenRivlin #BenjaminNetanyahu # BennyGantz